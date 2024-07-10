Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Thane: 249 dog-bite cases seen in Bhiwandi in two days

Patients’ kin furious with local civic body for failing to control population of strays

Aaliyah Kashyap turns down Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invite

Aaliyah Kashyap turns down Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invite

10 July,2024 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sonakshi Sinha shares unseen crying photo after looking at herself in sindoor

Sonakshi Sinha shares unseen crying photo after looking at herself in sindoor

Sonakshi Sinha shared that she was ready before Zaheer Iqbal for their wedding reception and teared up when she saw herself wearing sindoor.

10 July,2024 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
PM Modi to visit Mumbai this weekend

PM Modi to visit Mumbai this weekend

Prime minister will arrive on Saturday to inaugurate projects including GMLR and Coastal Road

10 July,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Five essential tips to stay disease-free this monsoon

Mid-Day Premium Five essential tips to stay disease-free this monsoon

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and countertops. Store food items in airtight containers to prevent contamination by moisture or pests. Drink boiled water and avoid high-risk areas like clogged drains

10 July,2024 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Sunny’s memorable openings

Sunny’s memorable openings

As batting legend Sunil Gavaskar turns 75 today, author and writer Devendra Prabhudesai enlists the significant firsts in the former India captain’s exciting on and off-the-field cricketing journey

10 July,2024 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK