Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
Tanker collides with freight truck carrying pipes on Mahalaxmi Bridge in Dahanu
The incident occurred on the Mahalaxmi Bridge in Dahanu, where the tanker collided with the freight truck carrying pipes from behind

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's most dashing looks of 2024

30 December,2024 02:31 PM IST | Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
BTS' V's birthday: BigHit refrains from posting any content due to THIS reason

As BTS' V turned a year older, fans across the globe expected a barrage of content from BigHit music as per tradition. However, the boy band’s agency has refrained from doing so

30 December,2024 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Rs 21.59 cr siphoned off from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar sports complex account
Maharashtra

The main accused, Harshkumar Kshirsagar, a contractual computer operator at the Divisional Sports Complex office who is currently absconding, committed the offence over 11 months, an official from Jawaharnagar police station said

30 December,2024 12:43 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour to conclude tomorrow in Ludhiana

The city was not included in the initial schedule and the grand finale here was announced on December 23

30 December,2024 03:07 PM IST | Ludhiana | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"Why have you kept technology?", Gavaskar raises question on Jaiswal's dismissal

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also lambasted Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. "Stupid...Stupid...Stupid", Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Pant's rash shot during India's first innings of the fourth Test match

30 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

