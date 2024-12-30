-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The incident occurred on the Mahalaxmi Bridge in Dahanu, where the tanker collided with the freight truck carrying pipes from behind
As BTS' V turned a year older, fans across the globe expected a barrage of content from BigHit music as per tradition. However, the boy band’s agency has refrained from doing so30 December,2024 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The main accused, Harshkumar Kshirsagar, a contractual computer operator at the Divisional Sports Complex office who is currently absconding, committed the offence over 11 months, an official from Jawaharnagar police station said30 December,2024 12:43 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
The city was not included in the initial schedule and the grand finale here was announced on December 2330 December,2024 03:07 PM IST | Ludhiana | mid-day online correspondent
Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also lambasted Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. "Stupid...Stupid...Stupid", Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Pant's rash shot during India's first innings of the fourth Test match30 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT