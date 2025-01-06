Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
Maharashtra: 3.7 magnitude tremor hits Palghar; no casualty

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said citing an official report

Golden Globes viral moments! Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's romance, and more

06 January,2025 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS V finally shares birthday video after content postponed due to plane crash

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V shared a video that was filmed on his birthday but couldn't share it with the ARMY after BigHit decided to postpone content due to plane crash tragedy

06 January,2025 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 7 new flyovers in state

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the MAHARAIL has set a new record for the speed of construction of flyovers in the state, adding that the state-owned company will complete the work of 200 flyovers and underpasses in the upcoming days

06 January,2025 11:16 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Want to stay healthy in 2025? Here are 6 easy tips to follow this year

Dr Ajit Menon, consultant,, cardiac sciences at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital says to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle, it's essential to focus on moderation in all aspects of life, from diet to exercise and sleep

06 January,2025 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
The GG era: Team India's records under head coach Gautam Gambhir

Team India has seen an unexpected downfall since head coach Gautam Gambhir took over the charge. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

06 January,2025 09:45 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

