-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said citing an official report
BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V shared a video that was filmed on his birthday but couldn't share it with the ARMY after BigHit decided to postpone content due to plane crash tragedy06 January,2025 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the MAHARAIL has set a new record for the speed of construction of flyovers in the state, adding that the state-owned company will complete the work of 200 flyovers and underpasses in the upcoming days06 January,2025 11:16 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Dr Ajit Menon, consultant,, cardiac sciences at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital says to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle, it's essential to focus on moderation in all aspects of life, from diet to exercise and sleep06 January,2025 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Team India has seen an unexpected downfall since head coach Gautam Gambhir took over the charge. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)06 January,2025 09:45 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT