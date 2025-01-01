-
The Maharashtra ATS has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering and staying in India without valid documents. This brings the total to 43 arrests in 19 cases as part of a month-long special drive.
Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video01 January,2025 10:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The gang has duped several worth over R200 crore across the country; cases have been registered across states01 January,2025 04:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
We gaze into the crystal ball for a taste of exciting new adventures that look set to take over Mumbai’s eclectic and competitive F&B landscape in 202501 January,2025 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi
The Indian cricket team will be challenged to be top of the pile in the Feb-March 2025 Champions Trophy and win the Pataudi Trophy in England later in the year01 January,2025 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik
