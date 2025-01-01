Breaking News
Local train services disrupted on Virar-Nalasopara line after track buckling
Police failed to arrest Walmik Karad, CM must resign: Congress
Beed sarpanch murder: Won't tolerate 'gunda raj', nobody will be spared, says CM
Robust security in place on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed
Air pollution: No fresh permissions in Mumbai for road excavation
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Maharashtra ATS arrests 9 Bangladeshi for illegal stay amid month-long crackdown

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering and staying in India without valid documents. This brings the total to 43 arrests in 19 cases as part of a month-long special drive.

Mathias Boe shares unseen picture with Taapsee Pannu from wedding registration

Mathias Boe shares unseen picture with Taapsee Pannu from wedding registration

01 January,2025 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor's New Year 2025 countdown ends with kissing Alia Bhatt, watch

Ranbir Kapoor's New Year 2025 countdown ends with kissing Alia Bhatt, watch

Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video

01 January,2025 10:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Police bust gang faking bank guarantees, arrest Borivli resident

Mumbai: Police bust gang faking bank guarantees, arrest Borivli resident

The gang has duped several worth over R200 crore across the country; cases have been registered across states

01 January,2025 04:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Mumbai Guide News
New Year 2025: What will be new in Mumbai's F&B landscape this year?

New Year 2025: What will be new in Mumbai's F&B landscape this year?

We gaze into the crystal ball for a taste of exciting new adventures that look set to take over Mumbai’s eclectic and competitive F&B landscape in 2025

01 January,2025 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi
Sports News
With Champions Trophy 2025 in line, a year full of challenges for Team India

With Champions Trophy 2025 in line, a year full of challenges for Team India

The Indian cricket team will be challenged to be top of the pile in the Feb-March 2025 Champions Trophy and win the Pataudi Trophy in England later in the year

01 January,2025 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK