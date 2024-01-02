-
Truck drivers in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon called off their strike after local authorities assured to look into their demands
In a recent interview, Karan Johar spoke about the special film screenings that everyone organizes for the industry and called them 'traumatic'02 January,2024 07:39 PM IST | Mumbai
Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district Tuesday said armed escort is being provided to tankers transporting petrol in view of the ongoing agitation by truck and tanker drivers.02 January,2024 08:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As you welcome the new year, you will also be setting New Year resolutions. If you are one of those who has failed to keep up with them in the past, do not worry. Mumbai-based mental health experts share a guide on how you can plan them better to help you achieve them this time around02 January,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
This was Australia's highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 332/7 in 2018. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the most successful bowler for India, finishing with figures of 3/5702 January,2024 08:42 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
