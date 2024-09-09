Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
Platform to board slow local trains from Malad to Churchgate relocated

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The Ambani family bid adieu to Bappa on Sunday

09 September,2024 11:05 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Bhoot Bangla: First look of Akshay Kumar's next with Priyadarshan out!

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are back after 14 years. The duo who has made hit films together will be working together on a horror comedy next titled Bhoot Bangla

09 September,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Of six former MLAs in race, only two still with original parties

All of them tell mid-day they are ready to contest Assembly poll if told to do so by high command

09 September,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Mid-Day Premium How expats cultivate a strong connection with Ganeshotsav

Ganeshotsav is one of the most revered festivals in Mumbai. The city echoes with the ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chants, and the streets and homes witness people coming together to participate in the festivities. However, these celebrations are not limited by geography or nationality. Expats living in Mumbai and Indians living abroad share experiences

09 September,2024 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Khan lands final blow

After his first innings 181, Mumbai boy Musheer takes two catches, reacts quickly to run out Akash Deep and ensures India ‘B’s 76-run win over India ‘A’

09 September,2024 07:35 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

