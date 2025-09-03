Breaking News
2007 murder case: Arun Gawli walks out of Nagpur jail after 17 years as SC grants him bail
Maharashtra waives tolls for EVs
Flood situation worsens in J&K, rivers cross danger mark
Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maratha quota GR in court, skips cabinet meeting
Over 50 per cent of Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of routine health tests: Survey
Chhagan Bhujbal, a key representative of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, expressed his dissatisfaction with the GR, which was issued following activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike

Bijuria 2.0: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s song leaves netizens divided

03 September,2025 04:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Love and War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film to shoot a prolonged climax in Italy

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to shoot the grand climax of Love & War in Sicily, Italy. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has already completed 125 days of shooting. The climax promises peak drama, romance, and a song sequence

03 September,2025 06:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha announces resignation from party, MLC post

The forty-seven-year-old leader, who had been an integral part of the party and its political campaigns, stated that there was pressure on her father to take action against her. She accused Harish Rao of working with Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy to undermine the BRS and the KCR family

03 September,2025 06:35 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Are medu vadas healthy? Mumbai dietitians reveal many things you didn’t know

In the ongoing series on street food and their health benefits, we speak to city-based health experts about the much-loved South Indian dish, as they dive into its nutrition contents and more

03 September,2025 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
News
IN PHOTOS: Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at a massive parade of military might in Beijing on Wednesday. Pics/AFP

03 September,2025 06:33 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed

