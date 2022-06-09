×
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case

Metro Line 9: Won't give land, take your car shed elsewhere, locals tell MMRDA
Mumbai

As MMRDA ramps up Metro-9 work, three villages facing loss of their agri land stand firm at latest public meeting take your car shed elsewhere

Iran foreign minister says satisfied with India's stance over Prophet remark row
These photos of Ameesha Patel from her personal album will take you back in time
Entertainment News
Mika won't celebrate his birthday because of Moosewala and KK's demise

While talking to the media on the sidelines of a promotional event of his show, Mika called Moosewala's murder a blot on the society and unjust to the world of music

09 June,2022 10:41 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
NCP fields Eknath Khadse, Ramraje Nimbalkar for Maha Legislative Council polls

Khadse, the former state revenue minister, had resigned from the BJP in 2020 and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra

09 June,2022 02:22 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

Premium

If you are all puzzled about what to wear and how to style your outfits during the monsoon, especially at a time when work-from-office is back on track, here are some tips from fashion experts on wardrobe essentials

06 June,2022 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
India hockey teams leave for Europe

Both the Indian teams will take on hosts Belgium in double-headers on June 11 and 12

09 June,2022 08:56 AM IST | Bengaluru | Agencies

