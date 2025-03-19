Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
NIC Bank case: Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-chairman, his wife

The two has fled the country just before the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case came to light last month, the officials said

Spotted in the city: Priyanka Chopra, Hardik Pandya, Vidya Balan & others

19 March,2025 08:11 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Entertainment Top Stories: R Madhavan hails Sunita Williams’ return

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

19 March,2025 08:31 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Mumbai: 287 kg ganja seized from Bandra chawl; man held

The accused, identified as Imran Kamaluddin Ansari, had allegedly brought the cannabis for selling it to customers, an official said

19 March,2025 10:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
SEE PHOTOS: Goa's spring festival Shigmo 2025 gets underway

Shigmo or Shigmotsav is a spring festival celebrated in Goa during this time of the year celebrated by the Hindu community and the Konkani community in India

19 March,2025 02:35 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
NZ PM Luxon bonds over gully cricket with Kapil Dev, Ross Taylor, Ajaz Patel

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, during his official visit to Delhi, on Tuesday took time to indulge in a friendly game of cricket, reinforcing the deep sporting ties between India and New Zealand (Photos: Christopher Luxon Instagram)

19 March,2025 08:39 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

