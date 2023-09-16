Breaking News
Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued
Mumbai: Charkop hsg society chairman, secy, booked for stealing mangroves!
Mumbai: Army tells BMC to stop building work near depot
Mumbai crime: Betting app mogul spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding
Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Mumbai weather: Moderate rainfall in city and suburbs, heavy at isolated places

Mumbai and its suburban areas are bracing for substantial rainfall as a generally cloudy sky blankets the region

Imran Khan recalls shooting for 'Once Upon Ay...'

Imran Khan recalls shooting for 'Once Upon Ay...'

16 September,2023 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jawan Press Meet Highlights: SRK celebrates film's success with unheard stories

Jawan Press Meet Highlights: SRK celebrates film's success with unheard stories

Jawan Press Meet Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan's recent release has taken the box office by storm and is on the path to break records created by this year's releases Pathaan and Gadar 2. On Friday, the team held a success meet and spoke about what went behind making the film (All Photos/Yogen Shah)

16 September,2023 09:52 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai: Double-decker fans rush for last ride on iconic bus

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai: Double-decker fans rush for last ride on iconic bus

On its last day of service, the last old BEST double-decker went round in circles at Andheri bus station to regale overwhelmed fans who marked the day with cake cuttings, bouquets and selfies with the vehicle

16 September,2023 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
How grander Ganpati idols have become symbols of status

Mid-Day Premium How grander Ganpati idols have become symbols of status

Girgaum murtikars are witnessing a surge in demand for diamond studs, elaborate draping, sheen fabrics and intricate backdrops for Ganpati idols. Idol makers decode the trend and reveal why there is a growing emphasis on visual impact

16 September,2023 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
‘Ex-cricketers are not talking at all’: Arjuna Ranatunga

‘Ex-cricketers are not talking at all’: Arjuna Ranatunga

Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning captain Ranatunga slams former players for not speaking out against reserve day only for India-Pakistan match

16 September,2023 07:57 AM IST | Colombo | Debasish Datta

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK