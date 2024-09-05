Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
CR's renewable energy efforts save Rs 4 cr, cut carbon footprint by 6,594 tonnes

These initiatives have led to total savings of Rs 4.62 crore, which includes savings of Rs.2.66 crore by the Mumbai Division, Rs 1.09 crore by the Bhusaval Division, Rs 0.69 crore by the Pune Division, Rs 0.10 crore by the Nagpur Division and Rs 0.08 crore by Solapur Division

Hema Committee report aftermath: Kerala HC to constitute special bench

05 September,2024 12:51 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
10 restored classics of Akkineni Nageswara Rao to be screened

Film Heritage Foundation and Akkineni Nagewara Rao family is presenting the countrywide festival in association with the NFDC – National Film Archive Of India and PVR-Inox

05 September,2024 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
PM Modi in Singapore: Prime Minister Modi meets counterpart Lawrence Wong

During his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singapore is not only a partner nation but it is an inspiration for every developing country; he thanked Wong for the warm welcome

05 September,2024 10:33 AM IST | Singapore | mid-day online correspondent
Ganesh Chaturthi: Replace sugar with honey, churma for sattu, and other hacks

As more people want to eat healthy, especially during festivals, even chefs and nutritionists say you can do a lot with traditional sweets by simply replacing ingredients. They not only share recipes for ladoos but also rasmalai among others

05 September,2024 01:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
IN PHOTOS: Australia make world record during run chase against Scotland

During the T20I match against Scotland, the Australian cricket team scripted history. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

05 September,2024 01:15 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

