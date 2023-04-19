Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: 32-year-old woman arrested in connection with OCI scam

Naik, who is currently in custody, has reportedly told the police that she was paid Rs. 1 lakh to engage in a fake marriage with the Canadian national who is now absconding

The new Salman Khan x Honey Singh song is all about reliving kindergarten

The new Salman Khan x Honey Singh song is all about reliving kindergarten

19 April,2023 10:27 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: People try to find a mistake in anything I do

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: People try to find a mistake in anything I do

Priyanka Chopra talks pressures of global stardom and making peace with the past, as she looks towards the future with Citadel

19 April,2023 07:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
News
India records 10,542 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 63,562

India records 10,542 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 63,562

The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data stated

19 April,2023 10:19 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World Liver Day 2023: Why you need to take care of your liver seriously

Mid-Day Premium World Liver Day 2023: Why you need to take care of your liver seriously

While many people may often ignore taking care of their internal organs because they may be out of sight, experts say it is important to take care of them all and the liver is no different. Responsible for important functions in the body, Mid-day Online spoke to Mumbai experts who dwell on the need to eat right and conduct regular health check-ups

19 April,2023 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Batters pitch in for Mumbai Indians to reach 192-5 against Sunrisers

Batters pitch in for Mumbai Indians to reach 192-5 against Sunrisers

At the time of going to press, SRH were 70-2 after 8.2 overs. Put into bat, Rohit Sharma was in a punishing mood with his 18-ball 28. The MI skipper struck three successive fours off Washington Sundar, the off-spinner and then hit two consecutive fours off T Natarajan before falling to him

19 April,2023 08:13 AM IST | Uppal | N Jagannath Das

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK