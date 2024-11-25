Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
Gokul Milk reduces cow milk purchase price by Rs 3, farmers affected

Gokul Milk, along with other dairy unions in western Maharashtra, has reduced the cow milk purchase price by Rs 3 per litre, leaving farmers distressed. The decision comes shortly after elections, adding to farmers’ financial challenges.

From Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan, stars who endorsed Thums Up

25 November,2024 01:25 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
'Pushpa 2' composer Devi Sri Prasad locks horns with producers: 'I am shameless'

It was reported that ‘Pushpa 2’ composer Devi Sri Prasad allegedly failed to deliver the desired music on time which pushed the makers to hire others to complete the score on time

25 November,2024 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit

The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud's newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme

24 November,2024 06:35 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Walking with 'All We Imagine As Light' director Payal Kapadia in Mumbai

Coinciding with the release of Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light' in theatres this weekend, director Payal Kapadia unravels how life in Mumbai inspired her to showcase its many shades, in a heritage walk through Lower Parel 

24 November,2024 06:18 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2024 vs 2025: The big pay cuts and skyrocketing salaries

Shreyas and Pant reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams

25 November,2024 01:07 PM IST | Jeddah | mid-day online correspondent

