Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus
Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park
No more free rides on Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Fake bank caller dupes man of Rs 1.24 lakh in ATM fraud
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge now put on fast-track
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades

Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded the Ambernath slow local train. During his journey, he explained the insights into the 12 major projects planned for the enhancement of Mumbai's railway network, an official statement said

After heartbreaking split, Esha Deol warns against men with 'roving eyes'

After heartbreaking split, Esha Deol warns against men with 'roving eyes'

13 September,2024 04:06 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Veer Zaara: 3,000 tickets sold in a flash! The love story is still burnng bright

Veer Zaara: 3,000 tickets sold in a flash! The love story is still burnng bright

One of the new re-releases is Yash Chopra's 2004 love story, Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, is now showing again on the big screen

13 September,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Ambernath gas leak triggers panic; residents call for action

Ambernath gas leak triggers panic; residents call for action

The sudden and unexpected outbreak created widespread fear among the citizens, who were left wondering about the safety and security of their community

13 September,2024 02:07 PM IST | Ambernath | Faisal Tandel
Lifestyle News
Hina Khan suffering from mucositis: Experts decode symptoms, causes, treatment

Mid-Day Premium Hina Khan suffering from mucositis: Experts decode symptoms, causes, treatment

Hina Khan recently revealed struggling with mucositis – a common side effect of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Mumbai-based medical experts explain the condition, revealing symptoms, causes and measures to prevent and manage it

13 September,2024 11:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn Maxwell feels Virat-Steve battle will be exciting

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn Maxwell feels Virat-Steve battle will be exciting

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first match set to be played in Perth. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are among the "Fab Four" along with England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 8,848 runs in 113 Tests and 191 innings at an average of 49.15

13 September,2024 04:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK