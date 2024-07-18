Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
Weather News

In Focus

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother remanded in police custody till July 20

Manorama was arrested today morning from a lodge in Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district where she was hiding

In Pics: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl, check out their cute pics

18 July,2024 03:50 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
'Stree 2' trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and the gang turn saviours

Stree 2 trailer: The famous gang of Chanderi is back and they have to deal with a new evil once again. Shraddha Kapoor's mysterious character returns to help the gang

18 July,2024 03:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Traffic on Goa-K'taka route disrupted after landslide; IMD issues 'orange' alert

The landslide occurred near Dudhsagar Temple at Anmod Ghat, located on the southern boundary of Goa, leading to Karnataka, a police official said

18 July,2024 12:23 PM IST | Panaji | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Travel tips: Dos and Don'ts for going on a monsoon trek

The rainy season is here and just like every year, people have the itch to go on treks. While they yearn for the experience what they forget about is doing their research before they embark on the journey. As the trekking season sets in, city experts share the best practices for people who want to go on treks

18 July,2024 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
When cricket legend Lillee pledged to face Tendulkar with helmet on

Lillee, the mercurial Australian fast-bowling maestro, was renowned for his fiery pace, cunning variations, and relentless spirit on the field

18 July,2024 05:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


