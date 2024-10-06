-
The flyover originates near Girdhar Park Bridge in Malvani and passes above the Malad Creek, extending above the Mith Chowky traffic junction. The new Mumbai flyover will be beneficial in easing traffic congestion in the area
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events06 October,2024 07:20 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
As per the Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature at 9.50 am on Sunday, was around 32.8 degrees Celcius with the relative humidity at 100 per cent. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.06 October,2024 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Supreme Court of India recently delivered a landmark ruling, suggesting renaming the term ‘Child Pornography’ in the POCSO Act to ‘Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material’, and broadening the scope of offence for ‘possession of such material. Experts explain these changes and the significance they hold06 October,2024 07:18 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game. Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end06 October,2024 10:14 PM IST | Gwalior | PTI
