IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
Mumbai gets new flyover near Mith Chowky in Malad

The flyover originates near Girdhar Park Bridge in Malvani and passes above the Malad Creek, extending above the Mith Chowky traffic junction. The new Mumbai flyover will be beneficial in easing traffic congestion in the area

Bigg Boss 18 Live Updates: Salman Khan welcomes everyone in his iconic style

06 October,2024 09:17 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Jani Master National Film Award suspended

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

06 October,2024 07:20 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: City swelters at 32 deg C; AQI remains 'satisfactory'

As per the Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature at 9.50 am on Sunday, was around 32.8 degrees Celcius with the relative humidity at 100 per cent. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

06 October,2024 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Why SC’s recent ruling on child pornography is a landmark decision

The Supreme Court of India recently delivered a landmark ruling, suggesting renaming the term ‘Child Pornography’ in the POCSO Act to ‘Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material’, and broadening the scope of offence for ‘possession of such material. Experts explain these changes and the significance they hold

06 October,2024 07:18 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in first T20I

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game. Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end

06 October,2024 10:14 PM IST | Gwalior | PTI

Trending News:


