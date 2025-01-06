-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The fear of the monkey has grown to such an extent that residents no longer feel safe even inside their homes
Azaad introduces debutants Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who received an overwhelming response from audiences after the teaser release06 January,2025 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him06 January,2025 11:26 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Dr Ajit Menon, consultant,, cardiac sciences at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital says to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle, it's essential to focus on moderation in all aspects of life, from diet to exercise and sleep06 January,2025 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Jasprit Bumrah was India's stand-out player in the concluded Test series against Australia. In the series, the speedster claimed 32 wickets, despite his side losing the series by 1-3. The 30-year-old Jasprit Bumrah bowled more than 150 overs in the series06 January,2025 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT