Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
Residents raise concerns over monkey menace in Vasai; call for immediate action

The fear of the monkey has grown to such an extent that residents no longer feel safe even inside their homes

Two Ram Charan fans die while returning from Game Changer event

06 January,2025 02:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Azaad trailer: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are promising debutants

Azaad introduces debutants Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who received an overwhelming response from audiences after the teaser release

06 January,2025 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane: Cops register FIR against man for threatening Dy CM Shinde

As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him

06 January,2025 11:26 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Want to stay healthy in 2025? Here are 6 easy tips to follow this year

Dr Ajit Menon, consultant,, cardiac sciences at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital says to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle, it's essential to focus on moderation in all aspects of life, from diet to exercise and sleep

06 January,2025 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
With Champions Trophy 2025 in line, Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss England series

Jasprit Bumrah was India's stand-out player in the concluded Test series against Australia. In the series, the speedster claimed 32 wickets, despite his side losing the series by 1-3. The 30-year-old Jasprit Bumrah bowled more than 150 overs in the series

06 January,2025 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

