Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
shot-button
Valentines Day

In Focus

Palghar drug bust: Police nab mastermind and three suppliers

The Palghar crime branch arrested four individuals, including the mastermind Aman Murad, for manufacturing and distributing Mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 crore. The drugs were being supplied across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

BeerBiceps faces internet’s wrath over THIS question on Samay Raina’s show

BeerBiceps faces internet’s wrath over THIS question on Samay Raina’s show

10 February,2025 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Saif reveals the heartbreaking question Taimur asked after stabbing incident

Saif reveals the heartbreaking question Taimur asked after stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan has finally opened up about what happened that night and also revealed how Kareena and Taimur were tense about his injury.

10 February,2025 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Activists take Maharashtra government to court over 26,000 vacant RTE seats

Activists take Maharashtra government to court over 26,000 vacant RTE seats

Legal notice demands timely admissions to schools; activists warn of PIL if delays persist; in the 2024-25 academic year alone, 26,000 seats remained vacant under RTE provisions, exacerbating concerns over the department’s handling of the admissions process

10 February,2025 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Mumbai Guide News
Valentine's Day 2025: Loved or love bombed? Here's how to differentiate

Valentine's Day 2025: Loved or love bombed? Here's how to differentiate

Receiving expensive gifts, excessive attention and hearty compliments from your partner? It may not always be a good sign, warn experts

10 February,2025 08:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Ankit Kumar smashes ton, Kotian, Mulani misses out on century completion

Ankit Kumar smashes ton, Kotian, Mulani misses out on century completion

Having dismissed Mumbai for 315 some 40 minutes into the morning session, Haryana were 263-5 at stumps on Day Two.

10 February,2025 07:27 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK