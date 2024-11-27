Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
In Focus

Two men arrested for gang-raping 14-year-old tribal girl in Palghar

Two men, including the victim's cousin, have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old tribal girl in Palghar district, Maharashtra

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth drop pictures from their royal wedding in Rajasthan

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth drop pictures from their royal wedding in Rajasthan

27 November,2024 01:59 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
'Son of Sardaar' director Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son dies in a car accident

'Son of Sardaar' director Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son dies in a car accident

Reports suggest that the accident took place early morning when the car in which Jalaj Dhir travelled was being driven at a high speed of about 120-150 mph by his friend Sahil Menda

27 November,2024 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Black panther cub found in abandoned house in Kolhapur village; watch video
Maharashtra

Black panther cub found in abandoned house in Kolhapur village; watch video

Promptly responding to the sighting, Maharashtra Forest Department officials arrived at the scene to ensure the cub was not disturbed

27 November,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Undhiyu, sarso ka saag are Sara's favourite: Here are winter dishes you can try

Undhiyu, sarso ka saag are Sara's favourite: Here are winter dishes you can try

As the winter season approaches, try these delicacies from different parts of India

27 November,2024 01:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
'Jas beautiful, but not greater than Kapil': Geoff Boycott

'Jas beautiful, but not greater than Kapil': Geoff Boycott

England batting icon Geoff Boycott chooses end-of-career judgement over current performance while raising a toast to both greats; surprised at Australia’s inability to cope with probing Indian attack at Perth

27 November,2024 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Debasish Datta

