Two men, including the victim's cousin, have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old tribal girl in Palghar district, Maharashtra
Reports suggest that the accident took place early morning when the car in which Jalaj Dhir travelled was being driven at a high speed of about 120-150 mph by his friend Sahil Menda27 November,2024 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Promptly responding to the sighting, Maharashtra Forest Department officials arrived at the scene to ensure the cub was not disturbed27 November,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
As the winter season approaches, try these delicacies from different parts of India27 November,2024 01:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
England batting icon Geoff Boycott chooses end-of-career judgement over current performance while raising a toast to both greats; surprised at Australia’s inability to cope with probing Indian attack at Perth27 November,2024 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Debasish Datta
