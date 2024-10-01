Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Subscription

In Focus

Netas jittery as Coastal Rd extensions await nods while polls draw nearer

Projects have received CRZ clearance but Union environment ministry, HC yet to give approvals

Movies and web series releasing in October 2024: Jigra to Joker Folie a Deux

Movies and web series releasing in October 2024: Jigra to Joker Folie a Deux

01 October,2024 01:22 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Vijay's The GOAT to stream on OTT soon, here's when and where you can watch it

Vijay's The GOAT to stream on OTT soon, here's when and where you can watch it

Nearly a month after its theatrical release, Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT, has a date for its streaming release. Here's when and where you can watch the box office blockbuster film

01 October,2024 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s burial site on vandalism watch

Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s burial site on vandalism watch

Security also beefed up at crematorium to prevent destruction of evidence, chaos

01 October,2024 08:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
Lifestyle News
Filter coffee in Mumbai: More than just a beverage — It's an emotion

Mid-Day Premium Filter coffee in Mumbai: More than just a beverage — It's an emotion

Every year, October 1 is observed as International Coffee Day to celebrate the beverage in all its might. Coffee has evolved in so many different ways over the years but the South Indian filter coffee continues to charm many, while chefs take inspiration from it to make dishes and drinks

01 October,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Jemimah shares insights on Team India and historic rivalry with Pakistan

Jemimah shares insights on Team India and historic rivalry with Pakistan

Ahead of their campaign opener, Jemimah Rodrigues shared her thoughts on Team India, Pakistan rivalry, and more

01 October,2024 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK