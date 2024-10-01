-
Projects have received CRZ clearance but Union environment ministry, HC yet to give approvals
Nearly a month after its theatrical release, Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT, has a date for its streaming release. Here's when and where you can watch the box office blockbuster film01 October,2024 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Security also beefed up at crematorium to prevent destruction of evidence, chaos01 October,2024 08:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
Every year, October 1 is observed as International Coffee Day to celebrate the beverage in all its might. Coffee has evolved in so many different ways over the years but the South Indian filter coffee continues to charm many, while chefs take inspiration from it to make dishes and drinks01 October,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Ahead of their campaign opener, Jemimah Rodrigues shared her thoughts on Team India, Pakistan rivalry, and more01 October,2024 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
