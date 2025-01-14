Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
Maharashtra Education Dept unveils 100-day action plan for schools

To streamline the implementation of the National Education Policy's structural guidelines, every school and Anganwadi centre in Maharashtra will be geo-tagged

Spotted in the city: Anushka Sharma, Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon & others

13 January,2025 09:28 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Entertainment Top Stories: Celebs laud Ajith's achievements in racing

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

13 January,2025 08:50 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
70-year-old Mumbai resident attacked, robbed of valuables worth Rs 2.14 lakh

According to the police, two members of the gang forcibly entered the house of the woman in Dharavi on Sunday evening

13 January,2025 10:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
These are the most trending int'l destinations for Indian travellers in 2025

Indian travellers are preferring offbeat destinations this year, prioritising locations that offer a wide range of experiences

13 January,2025 04:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Controversy brews as Delhi's Anuj Rawat misses Ranji Trophy camp for IPL nets

It must be mentioned here that veteran bowler Ishant Sharma has already told DDCA that he won't play red-ball cricket anymore

13 January,2025 08:34 PM IST | Surat | mid-day online correspondent

