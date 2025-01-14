-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
To streamline the implementation of the National Education Policy's structural guidelines, every school and Anganwadi centre in Maharashtra will be geo-tagged
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events13 January,2025 08:50 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
According to the police, two members of the gang forcibly entered the house of the woman in Dharavi on Sunday evening13 January,2025 10:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Indian travellers are preferring offbeat destinations this year, prioritising locations that offer a wide range of experiences13 January,2025 04:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
It must be mentioned here that veteran bowler Ishant Sharma has already told DDCA that he won't play red-ball cricket anymore13 January,2025 08:34 PM IST | Surat | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT