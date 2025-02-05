Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
Lack of chlorine in water supplied to patients' houses in Pune, say Officials
GBS outbreak

On Tuesday, three fresh cases of GBS were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city, taking the overall tally to 166; GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs

Pooja Hedge disappoints Allu Arjun fans with her remark on Ala Vaikunthapuramulo

05 February,2025 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kangana Ranaut to open her cafe in Himalayas on Valentine's Day, shares video

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is all set to realise her childhood dream. The actress gave a glimpse into her new venture which will open on Valentine's Day

05 February,2025 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya calls on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Dattatreya visited Fadnavis' residence in the city this evening; but what transpired during the meeting between the two leaders could not be known

05 February,2025 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Exclusive | I am still a kid on stage and love being like that: Divine

We catch up with the Mumbai hip-hop icon on the sidelines of a popular festival in Nashik as he opens up about his evolution as an artiste

05 February,2025 08:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rishabh Pant bats, KL Rahul keeps but who will be Gautam Gambhir's final choice?

Both players spent significant time honing their skills, but it was Rahul who had the more extensive session in which he not only batted but also underwent wicket-keeping drills

05 February,2025 09:25 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent

