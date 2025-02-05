-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
On Tuesday, three fresh cases of GBS were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city, taking the overall tally to 166; GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs
Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is all set to realise her childhood dream. The actress gave a glimpse into her new venture which will open on Valentine's Day05 February,2025 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Dattatreya visited Fadnavis' residence in the city this evening; but what transpired during the meeting between the two leaders could not be known05 February,2025 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
We catch up with the Mumbai hip-hop icon on the sidelines of a popular festival in Nashik as he opens up about his evolution as an artiste05 February,2025 08:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Both players spent significant time honing their skills, but it was Rahul who had the more extensive session in which he not only batted but also underwent wicket-keeping drills05 February,2025 09:25 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT