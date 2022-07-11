In Focus
Engineering student who stabbed his mother to death was reclusive: Police11 July,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma After killing his mother, the police said, Jayesh tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a local train at Mulund railway station
Soon after Mira shared the picture on her Instagram handle, Shahid made a funny comment, indicating that his wife was "so happy" with doing her own makeup that she clicked the selfie in the same place she put on her makeup11 July,2022 01:31 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Wickremesinghe, 73, said he took over the difficult task to rebuild the economy at a time when the public was undergoing hardships without fuel, cooking gas and electricity11 July,2022 06:25 PM IST | Colombo | PTI
Rainy evenings call for exciting drinks to enjoy the pleasant weather. Here's your quick guide to easy cocktails for the season11 July,2022 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Australia lost nine wickets in a dramatic last session to lose the game with a day to spare. It was Sri Lanka's first win by an innings against Australia since they first met in 198311 July,2022 06:29 PM IST | Galle | AP