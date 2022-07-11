×
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
Supreme Court asks Speaker not to proceed with disqualification plea of Sena MLAs of Uddhav faction
Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student held for objectionable Facebook post on CM Yogi Adityanath
NCPCR seeks FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in 'Save Aarey' protest
Mumbai sees 235 new Covid-19 cases, zero death
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison in contempt case

Engineering student who stabbed his mother to death was reclusive: Police
After killing his mother, the police said, Jayesh tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a local train at Mulund railway station

Swiggy identifies viral man on horseback in Mumbai, says 'hunt' has ended

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai Airport

Mira Kapoor drops stunning 'no filter makeup' look, Shahid's comment steals lime

Soon after Mira shared the picture on her Instagram handle, Shahid made a funny comment, indicating that his wife was "so happy" with doing her own makeup that she clicked the selfie in the same place she put on her makeup

11 July,2022 01:31 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Only people with 'Hitler-like mindset' torch buildings: Ranil Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe, 73, said he took over the difficult task to rebuild the economy at a time when the public was undergoing hardships without fuel, cooking gas and electricity

11 July,2022 06:25 PM IST | Colombo | PTI
Mumbai rains: Here are some do-it-yourself recipes for monsoon cocktails

Rainy evenings call for exciting drinks to enjoy the pleasant weather. Here's your quick guide to easy cocktails for the season

11 July,2022 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sri Lanka records innings victory over Australia in 2nd Test

Australia lost nine wickets in a dramatic last session to lose the game with a day to spare. It was Sri Lanka's first win by an innings against Australia since they first met in 1983

11 July,2022 06:29 PM IST | Galle | AP

