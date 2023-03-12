Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
Centre opposes recognition of same-sex marriage in Supreme Court

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday, the government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dixit's last rites performed in Mumbai

 12 March,2023 04:55 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Watch video! Shalin Bhanot: I don't know if I will ever do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Shalin will next be seen on Bekaaboo on Colors

12 March,2023 05:44 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
BREAKING

Telangana: KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology

12 March,2023 06:11 PM IST | Hyderabad | ANI
H3N2 flu: All you need to know about the influenza virus

Premium

Mumbai experts say the flu is on the rise due to the change in seasons. They not only suggest wearing masks but also immediately visiting your nearby doctor to treat your cold, cough and sore throat

12 March,2023 08:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
5 times power couple Kohli & Anushka were each other’s biggest supporters

It is impossible to divorce the name Virat Kohli from contemporary Indian cricket, thanks to the many unprecedented heights he has reached in recent years. This is not fact up for debate. And while few of us have the insight to know what it takes to make it to the top tier of any sport, we as a country certainly feel empowered to share our opinions when a cricketer who has enjoyed exalted status falters from his pedestal. It is not possible to talk about the man and player Kohli is today without a mention of his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. They have stood firm beside each other through thick and thin and are the best examples of finding your best friend in your better half. (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

12 March,2023 07:04 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

