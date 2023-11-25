-
A 60-year-old man and his wife died on Saturday in a suspected suffocation when their bungalow, located in Thane city, on Ghodbunder Road, caught fire.
20 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: It remains a film that beautifully integrates the star power of a megastar into a story of love and friendship in America25 November,2023 11:22 AM IST | Mumbai
Of the 600-plus stop-work notices issued since guidelines were put out by BMC, 144 are in K East ward, that is seeing a high volume of construction activity25 November,2023 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Every year, the last Sunday of November is celebrated as International Laksa Day. Since it falls on November 26 this year, mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs about the popularity of the dish. As more people explore Asian cuisine, they believe the complex dish is getting popular25 November,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan surged into second at 14 under after making six birdies on the back nine for a 64 on Saturday, moving one shot ahead of Curtis Luck (66) and three ahead of Adam Scott, who slipped to fourth place with a third-round 71. Marc Leishman (67) and Cam Davis (68) were in a group of four in seventh place at 9 under25 November,2023 03:14 PM IST | Brisbane | AP
