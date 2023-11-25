Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
City News

In Focus

Thane: Couple succumbs to house fire; 3 family members rescued

A 60-year-old man and his wife died on Saturday in a suspected suffocation when their bungalow, located in Thane city, on Ghodbunder Road, caught fire.

BTS: Namjoon and Karina spotted together at W event amidst dating rumours

BTS: Namjoon and Karina spotted together at W event amidst dating rumours

25 November,2023 01:08 PM IST | Seoul
Entertainment News
Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 20 years: How the SRK-starrer brought Bollywood to America

Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 20 years: How the SRK-starrer brought Bollywood to America

20 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: It remains a film that beautifully integrates the star power of a megastar into a story of love and friendship in America

25 November,2023 11:22 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: One in every five dust-making sites is in Andheri East

Mumbai: One in every five dust-making sites is in Andheri East

Of the 600-plus stop-work notices issued since guidelines were put out by BMC, 144 are in K East ward, that is seeing a high volume of construction activity

25 November,2023 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
How Indian chefs are taking the liberty to innovate with laksa
International Laksa Day 2023

Mid-Day Premium How Indian chefs are taking the liberty to innovate with laksa

Every year, the last Sunday of November is celebrated as International Laksa Day. Since it falls on November 26 this year, mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs about the popularity of the dish. As more people explore Asian cuisine, they believe the complex dish is getting popular

25 November,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Lee leads Australian PGA Championship by 3 shots from Hoshino of Japan

Lee leads Australian PGA Championship by 3 shots from Hoshino of Japan

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan surged into second at 14 under after making six birdies on the back nine for a 64 on Saturday, moving one shot ahead of Curtis Luck (66) and three ahead of Adam Scott, who slipped to fourth place with a third-round 71. Marc Leishman (67) and Cam Davis (68) were in a group of four in seventh place at 9 under

25 November,2023 03:14 PM IST | Brisbane | AP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK