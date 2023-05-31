Breaking News
IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Sex racket busted; 17-year-old girl rescued, two arrested

According to police sources, this sex racket was running inside one BHK flat of a SRA building located in the MIDC Kanakiya locality area

10 years of BTS: K-pop group to make big comeback with 'Take 2'

10 years of BTS: K-pop group to make big comeback with 'Take 2'

31 May,2023 10:31 AM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Entertainment News
KK death anniversary: Kabir Khan, Kailash Kher, Ehsaan Noorani share memories

KK death anniversary: Kabir Khan, Kailash Kher, Ehsaan Noorani share memories

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on May 31 last year

31 May,2023 11:49 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months

47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months

RTO’s road safety campaign on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway targets licence violators and common offences, resulting in stringent penalties

31 May,2023 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Curd rice to carpaccio: Make these savoury dishes with mangoes this summer

Curd rice to carpaccio: Make these savoury dishes with mangoes this summer

There are many dishes that can be made with mangoes that are not only sweet but also savoury. While a raw mango salad is a classic, there are delicious variations that can be experimented with. However, chefs says one can even mango a mango curd rice or a raw mango carpaccio to enjoy the summer fruit to the fullest this season

31 May,2023 09:38 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
'Jadeja is our gun player, I couldn't be more happy for him': Stephen Fleming

'Jadeja is our gun player, I couldn’t be more happy for him': Stephen Fleming

There were two game-changing moments in the rain-hit, truncated final played on the reserve day at the Narendra Modi Stadium. And Jadeja was involved in both

31 May,2023 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Sunil K Vaidya

Trending News:


