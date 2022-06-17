In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Refused money, man posts his girlfriend’s nude pictures online17 June,2022 07:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan According to the FIR, Lakara and the complainant, a 22-year-old, are both from Assam and came to Mumbai together in search of jobs in 2019
With everyone celebrating Pride Month, let's take a look at the movies and web series, that have taken LGBTQIA+ on rage17 June,2022 06:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
22-year-old Kailas Patange, who owns two acres of land says farming has become unaffordable over the years due to irregular rainfall and drought conditions17 June,2022 03:11 AM IST | Aurangabad | mid-day online correspondent
Representation of happy queer couples has often escaped the mainstream narrative. Ankur and Deepak, cis-gay men who have been together for 12 years, help us understand the nuances of queer love and partnership17 June,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Prof Shetty felt the BCCI should draw up a plan for central contracts system and guide the state associations17 June,2022 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Harit Joshi