8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month

Mumbai: Refused money, man posts his girlfriend’s nude pictures online

According to the FIR, Lakara and the complainant, a 22-year-old, are both from Assam and came to Mumbai together in search of jobs in 2019

Agnipath protests: One killed, trains torched as protests singe India

See Post: Anand Ahuja shares new pictures of mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor

Entertainment News
'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh...', 'Padmaavat': Films that discuss LGBTQIA+ with pride

With everyone celebrating Pride Month, let's take a look at the movies and web series, that have taken LGBTQIA+ on rage

17 June,2022 06:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maha farmer applies for loan to buy helicopter, says ‘farmers should dream big'

22-year-old Kailas Patange, who owns two acres of land says farming has become unaffordable over the years due to irregular rainfall and drought conditions

17 June,2022 03:11 AM IST | Aurangabad | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Celebrating queer love together, against all odds

Representation of happy queer couples has often escaped the mainstream narrative. Ankur and Deepak, cis-gay men who have been together for 12 years, help us understand the nuances of queer love and partnership

17 June,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
BCCI must introduce contracts for domestic cricketers: Prof Ratnakar Shetty

Prof Shetty felt the BCCI should draw up a plan for central contracts system and guide the state associations

17 June,2022 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Harit Joshi

