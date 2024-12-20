Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
Mumbai Central bus stand set for makeover with Rs 1.64 cr concretisation project

The concretisation of the Mumbai Central bus stand area will begin on December 23 to eliminate issues like potholes and waterlogging. Buses will temporarily operate from Parel, Dadar, and Kurla Nehru Nagar for two months.

Mufasa- The Lion King movie review: A scattered prequel

20 December,2024 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2 most-watched movie of the year with 10.8 lakh solo viewers

November 1st, 2024, was a blockbuster day on BookMyShow, shattering records with a whopping 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours!

20 December,2024 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Five killed, 27 injured after private bus overturns in Raigad

Five persons, including two men and three women, were killed, and 27 persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Mangaon Rural Hospital

20 December,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Holiday travel hacks: 7 expert tips for stress-free Christmas and New Year trips

Holiday travel is exciting but it can also get overwhelming due to several factors including crowded airports and tourist places, and unexpected delays and challenges

20 December,2024 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Badminton in 2024: A rollercoaster year of heartbreaks and fresh talent

It was both the best and worst of times for Satwik and Chirag, who reached four finals and won two titles, raising hopes for a historic Olympic medal

20 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

