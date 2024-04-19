Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Three injured after parapet of building in Fort collapses

As many as three people were injured after a parapet of a building in Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on Friday afternoon, the civic officials said

Dibakar Banerjee: One possible name for LSD2 was The Influence | Exclusive

19 April,2024 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and others cast vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, Dhanush and other actors were seen arriving to cast their votes on Friday

19 April,2024 01:12 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai LIVE: Adultery can be ground for divorce, not for child's custody, HC

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Adultery can be a ground for divorce but not for granting custody of a child, the Bombay High Court said while granting custody of a nine-year-old girl to her mother. A single bench of Justice Rajesh Patil on April 12 dismissed the petition filed by the man, son of a former legislator, challenging an order passed by the family court in February 2023 granting custody of his daughter to his estranged wife. Follow LIVE Updates here

19 April,2024 04:16 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Rent denied to residents for 6 years, 50 illegal flats made in Santacruz society

Mid-Day Premium Rent denied to residents for 6 years, 50 illegal flats made in Santacruz society

The slum redevelopment project by Transcon Developers has left many families in financial distress due to delay in project completion, non-payment of rent and unauthorised construction work in the society

19 April,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Big investments, disappointing returns

Mid-Day Premium Big investments, disappointing returns

The pressure of expectations looms large over IPL players who command staggering auction prices like the Aussie pair as they are tasked with justifying their worth through exemplary on-field displays

19 April,2024 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

