- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
Pawar also discussed the governance by the present Shinde-Fadnavis government and the current political situation in the state of Maharashtra, during the meeting
Stars like Alia Bhatt, IU, Harry Styles and Dakota Johnson attended the event17 May,2023 11:31 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The DGCA official said that no hospitalisation was required for any of the passengers. A statement from Air India on the incident is still awaited17 May,2023 02:06 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 629 million adults in India had hypertension in 2019. This number is expected to rise to 795 million by 2025. On World Hypertension Day, experts weigh in on the causes, effects, and prevention of hypertension17 May,2023 02:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
After defeating Delhi by 31 runs in their previous game on Saturday, Punjab look to down the Capitals again as they continue their hunt for a Playoffs spot with hopes of improving their NRR17 May,2023 08:30 AM IST | Dharamsala | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT