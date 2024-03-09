Breaking News
Palghar bull shark attack victim to get compensation
Russian war trafficking racket: CBI FIR against 19 agents
Here’s how a Mumbai-based team rescued a mentally ill pregnant woman
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray said that he had told Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange that reservations for Marathas will not be technically possible and has urged the community to not fall prey to false promises

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan dismisses pregnancy rumours

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan dismisses pregnancy rumours

09 March,2024 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Siddhanth Chaturvedi on moments before Gully Boy premiered

Siddhanth Chaturvedi on moments before Gully Boy premiered

Before the premiere of Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt shared some life-changing news with Siddhant Chaturvedi

09 March,2024 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai
News
Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates strategically significant Sela Tunnel

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates strategically significant Sela Tunnel

PM Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh

09 March,2024 03:32 PM IST | Itanagar | PTI
Lifestyle News
“In the coming years, there won’t be many roadside bookstalls”

Mid-Day Premium “In the coming years, there won’t be many roadside bookstalls”

To keep the business of book-selling alive, this bookseller in Matunga, has cracked the code that hardly any of his counterparts might have. Not only does this bookseller sell books from his stall but also delivers them all over India. In our recent edition of Shelf-Life, we chat with this Matunga bookseller

09 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Most fifers for India in Test Cricket

IN PHOTOS | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Most fifers for India in Test Cricket

Here is the list of Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket (Pic: PTI/AFP)

09 March,2024 04:20 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK