Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Multiple Mahayuti, MVA candidates file papers in same segments
Maharashtra polls

As BJP, Congress emerge big brothers in seat sharing, infighting gives rise to friendly fights; allies to meet to iron out issues by November 4

Is Sara Ali Khan dating THIS BJP leader’s son? She went to Kedarnath with him

31 October,2024 04:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Singham Again: Watch out for these biggest cameos in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama

While fans are still in a trance after watching the epic trailer of 'Singham Again', we’re here to look at the biggest cameos that will light up the screens on November 1

31 October,2024 03:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Bike ambulances to come to Mumbai soon

MEMS project to also have sea and river boat ambulances

31 October,2024 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | Capturing the festive spirit through India’s Diwali markets

Diwali is here! Homes and streets are witnessing vibrant lights, cheerful festive stories and celebrations. One of the most exciting ways to experience the festive spirit is through shopping -- for decor, diyas, flowers, food, clothes and much more. Here are some glimpses from markets around India on the occasion of Diwali. (Pics: PTI/AFP)

31 October,2024 02:31 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"Everyone has responsibility, cannot say just batters have let us down": Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir said that the players should be able to adapt to the situations of the match and perform accordingly. "Test cricket should be played like Test cricket. If we have to get 400 runs inside a day's play we should be able to get it"

31 October,2024 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


