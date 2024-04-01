Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Maratha quota activists raise slogans, try to stop Ashok Chavan's car in Nanded
Maharashtra

In response Chavan said that every politician has the right to meet people and emphasized that he had worked in favour of allotting reservation for the Maratha community

Here's all you need to know about the story behind Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

01 April,2024 06:09 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Ranbir reveals how much he ended up paying during joota churai ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about his 'joota churai' ceremony at his wedding with Alia Bhatt. The actor was talking to host Kapil Sharma on his comedy talk show

01 April,2024 06:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
IN PHOTOS: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail, AAP workers protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Tihar Jail on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15. Pics/PTI

01 April,2024 05:52 PM IST | Devashri Bhujbal
Lifestyle News
Woman weighing 160-kg gives birth to a healthy baby after 14 years of marriage

In one-of-a-kind pregnancy operations in Mumbai, Simmora Dsouza gave birth to a healthy 3.2 kg baby after 14 years of marriage

01 April,2024 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
KKR vs RR: Kolkata's home match rescheduled, here's why

Of the two dates suggested by the CAB, April 18 looks a bit problematic as the first phase of polls starts the very next day

01 April,2024 06:43 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


