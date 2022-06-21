×
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
MVA in trouble as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs go incommunicado, camp in Surat
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Sangli deaths: 13 arrested for allegedly harassing family of nine found dead

Mumbai reports 19 deaths in 20 days; 73 pc fatalities among people aged above 50
BMC’s public health department officials stated that cases with immunocompromised or severe comorbidities often succumb to their underlying disease

We will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power: Eknath Shinde

Malaika's yoga poses are truly inspiring! How many of these can you get right?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER bring first world tour to Asia

‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER world tour in Asia’ to be held in Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, and Bangkok in October

21 June,2022 04:43 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Colleges given nod for 60 students, admit 900-1,000

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has started process to cancel 5 junior colleges’ affiliations

21 June,2022 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
International Yoga Day: Five essential stretches you can do at work

A sedentary lifestyle is the root cause of many ailments. On International Yoga Day, expert shares five stretches that you can do at work

20 June,2022 04:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Ana Markovic hates world’s sexiest footballer tag

Markovic felt pity for people who pretend to be football managers, but expect only explicit stuff from her

21 June,2022 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

