Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
Two arrested in Ahmedabad for stealing women’s jewellery in Mumbai and Thane

Police have arrested two individuals from Ahmedabad for allegedly stealing jewellery from multiple women in Mumbai and Thane. The arrests were made following an investigation into a case in Bhayander, revealing their involvement in 10 similar thefts.

Singer Guru Randhawa suffers serious injuries while performing a stunt

23 February,2025 02:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS V begins countdown for his military discharge, shares unseen pics

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V hopped on Weverse and shared a series of pictures addressing himself as Sergeant Kim and also interacted with the ARMY for a brief moment

23 February,2025 01:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane police sub-inspector arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

A police sub-inspector in Bhiwandi, Thane, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe after initially demanding Rs 80,000 to keep a man’s name out of an attempt-to-murder case.

23 February,2025 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
As Mumbai’s weather changes, here are 7 essential fashion tips to beat the heat

If you have plans to step out of your home in this weather, it is essential to dress comfortably and protect yourselves from the heat

23 February,2025 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"Will take 6-7 wickets...": Mohammed Shami's family share insights

Mohammed Shami's return to the ICC event was nothing short of a fairy tale. He claimed five wickets against Bangladesh and also completed 200 ODI wickets. Throughout his career, Shami has been plagued by injuries but has consistently made strong comebacks

23 February,2025 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

