Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
Palghar dacoity accused absconding for 20 years finally arrested

A 60-year-old man accused in a 2005 dacoity case in Palghar has been arrested after being on the run for two decades. Police tracked him down to Khanvel in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Akshay Kumar announces re-release of Namastey London on Holi

05 March,2025 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Amitabh Bachchan feels Abhishek is 'victim of nepotism negativity'

Amitabh Bachchan responded to an X user who called Abhishek Bachchan a victim of nepotism negativity. The user also highlighted the actor's filmography while making the claim

05 March,2025 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: No toilets for women at state consumer court, lawyers write to PMO

Women legal eagles rue lack of washrooms at consumer court. The letter dated February 3 and submitted online to the PMO grievance portal begins by stating in its subject line: Toilet/washroom for ladies for the staff, advocates, and litigants at the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) Mumbai premises

05 March,2025 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Hemal Ashar
Lifestyle News
Women's Day 2025

Meet Paroma, the celebrity DJ carving her path to equality in music

Starting out in the early 2010s, the Mumbai-based DJ has seen the industry evolve to see female DJs carve their own space. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, DJ Paroma dives into her journey and how she cancelled out the noise to find her true calling in music

05 March,2025 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India chase away Aus!

Virat Kohli plays sheet anchor’s role to perfection with 98-ball 84 (5x4) as Rohit Sharma & Co beat Australia by four wickets in well-contested semi-final at Dubai

05 March,2025 08:02 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik

