-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
According to reports, the fire broke out at Ajmera House in Lohar Chawl, near L.T. Marg Police Station in Kalbadevi; the blaze originated from an air-conditioning unit
Rocking Star Yash’s "Toxic," written and directed by the internationally acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, is poised to redefine cross-cultural storytelling24 February,2025 02:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The politically estranged cousins were seen together on Sunday evening at the wedding of the son of Mahendra Kalyankar, a government official, in Andheri area in Mumbai24 February,2025 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Each of the mails carried a special postmark depicting an airplane, mountains and bore the text -- 'First Aerial Post, 1911, U. P. Exhibition Allahabad'24 February,2025 12:51 PM IST | Prayagraj | PTI
Prior to the high-stakes clash, he had confidently proclaimed that Rohit Sharma’s squad would falter and that Virat Kohli would have little to no impact24 February,2025 12:27 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT