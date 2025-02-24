Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a building at Lohar Chawl near Kalbadevi

According to reports, the fire broke out at Ajmera House in Lohar Chawl, near L.T. Marg Police Station in Kalbadevi; the blaze originated from an air-conditioning unit

Udit Narayan's first wife Ranjana Jha files maintenance case against singer

24 February,2025 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Yash's ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ to be shot in English and Kannada

Rocking Star Yash’s "Toxic," written and directed by the internationally acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, is poised to redefine cross-cultural storytelling

24 February,2025 02:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Raj Thackeray, Uddhav meet at wedding; spark speculation of rapprochement

The politically estranged cousins were seen together on Sunday evening at the wedding of the son of Mahendra Kalyankar, a government official, in Andheri area in Mumbai

24 February,2025 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Did you know? World's first airmail flight coincided with 1911 Kumbh in UP

Each of the mails carried a special postmark depicting an airplane, mountains and bore the text -- 'First Aerial Post, 1911, U. P. Exhibition Allahabad'

24 February,2025 12:51 PM IST | Prayagraj | PTI
Sports News
IITian Baba’s prediction on Ind-Pak showdown backfires, faces online mockery

Prior to the high-stakes clash, he had confidently proclaimed that Rohit Sharma’s squad would falter and that Virat Kohli would have little to no impact

24 February,2025 12:27 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

