Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Cyclone Michaung: Ready to provide assistance, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that he was ready to provide assistance to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu amid heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung

'Last BTS live': JK debuts shaved head; RM, V and Jimin put on a happy face!

05 December,2023 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai
In Pics: How Vedang Raina proves to be the ultimate suave icon

In Pics: Vedang Raina is making headlines across India, and it's all for his big leap into acting. He's gearing up for his debut as 'Reggie' in the soon-to-be-released musical 'The Archies,' hitting screens on December 8. The more we analyse Vedang's style, the more evident it becomes that nobody else could pull off the character of Reggie as perfectly as he does. Here's a look at the star's wardrobe essentials that help him achieve that rugged yet smooth look!                

05 December,2023 05:46 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Congress leader Revanth Reddy announced as next CM of Telangana

Congress leader Revanth Reddy will be the next Telangana chief minister and the swearing in will take place on December 7, the Congress said on Tuesday

05 December,2023 06:46 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Fig frenzy: Don't let fig season go by without making these dessert recipes

Mid-Day Premium Fig frenzy: Don't let fig season go by without making these dessert recipes

Fig season in Mumbai is short and sweet. Make the most of this juicy, ancient fruit with these five chef-attested dessert recipes

05 December,2023 06:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Ashwini-Tanisha climb four spots to world no. 28

The duo earlier won the Nates International Challenge and Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100. Ashwini, 36, and her 20-year-old partner Tanisha, who started playing together only in January this year, finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow on Sunday

05 December,2023 05:30 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

