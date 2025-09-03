Breaking News
Maharashtra accepts Maratha quota demands; court, OBC challenge ahead
BMC reveals behind-the-scenes planning for smooth Maratha protest management
Jarange Patil apologises to Mumbaikars, declares victory for Marathas
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India set to lock horns against Korea
US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff; advances to quarter-final
CSMT returns to normal as Maratha quota protesters cleared after four days

Officials confirmed that CSMT station has returned to normalcy after protesters occupying the premises for four days were cleared. Over 1.5 tonnes of garbage was removed with 200 additional staff deployed. GRP made continuous announcements urging discipline, while shopkeepers reported business losses during the agitation.

Wednesday season 2 ending explained; season 3 to add new family member

03 September,2025 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Cardi B throws pen at man for asking about pregnancy after winning lawsuit

Cardi B recently appeared in a Los Angeles court where she won the lawsuit accusing her of assault, filed by a security guard after 7 years. But the rapper made headlines for snapping at a man who asked her about her pregnancy

03 September,2025 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maratha quota: GR issued, but battle shifts to court now

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis maintained that the issue had been resolved constitutionally and would stand in a court of law. Responding to warnings issued by OBC leaders, he said, “We have not touched the OBC reservation quota. So, I do not see any reason for OBC leaders to continue their chain hunger strike”

03 September,2025 01:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Lifestyle News
14 pc of Indians aged 45 and above could have obstructive lung disease: Study

Obstructive lung disease -- of which Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a type -- is marked by damage to lungs, causing inflammation and obstructing flow of air

03 September,2025 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
News
PM Modi: World ready to build semiconductor future with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 10 semiconductor projects worth over 18 billion are underway as India advances to the next phase of its Semiconductor Mission. Speaking at Semicon India 2025, he said the global chip market will cross 1 trillion, and India is poised to play a significant role with its innovation, talent, and trusted eco

03 September,2025 11:18 AM IST | New Delhi | Agencies

