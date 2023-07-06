Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
Police recover cash, including Rs 2000 notes, given Naxals for exchange; 2 held
The individuals carrying the notes, who were believed to be alleged sympathizers of Naxalite groups, were apprehended during the operation, an official said

Tusshar Kapoor shares his dance routine on 'Calm Down'; Esha Deol reacts

06 July,2023 03:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Anil Kapoor reviews Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat'; calls it a cinematic brilliance

Neeyat review: Anil Kapoor shares his opinion on the film led by Vidya Balan as an murder investigator

06 July,2023 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ajit Pawar’s aides may have got sugar mill assets at throwaway price: Court
MSCB money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in April this year filed its chargesheet against three accused, Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd, Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd and chartered accountant Yogesh Bagrecha

06 July,2023 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Older adults who exercise regularly have better quality of life: Study

Physical activity is known to lower your chance of developing a number of diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer. Adults should exercise regularly to stay fit and healthy as they age

05 July,2023 07:32 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Ashes 2023: England choose to bowl first, Australia make changes in squad

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field at Headingley on Thursday in a must-win third Ashes Test for the hosts

06 July,2023 03:43 PM IST | Leeds, United Kingdom | mid-day online correspondent

