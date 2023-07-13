Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines
Mumbai: Everything wrong with our roads in five frames
Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper
Mumbai: Thief who stole phone and tranfered money through e-wallet arrested

Mumbai: The accused who was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, has been identified as Sagar Sarsar, a resident of Pune

Before 'Drishyam 3', Mohanlal reunites with Jeethu Joseph for new film

13 July,2023 11:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jawan: Kiara Advani to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer?

According to Box Office Worldwide, Kiara Advani will appear in a song in ‘Jawan’

13 July,2023 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra: Bus falls into ditch in Pune; three injured

Maharashtra: There were a total of 35 passengers on board the bus when the accident took place near Girvali village in Ambegaon tehsil

13 July,2023 11:52 AM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Celebrity makeup artists share effective eye makeup tips to amp up your look

Mid-Day Premium Celebrity makeup artists share effective eye makeup tips to amp up your look

Applying eye makeup, such as eyeshadow and mascara, may greatly improve one's appearance. Although eye makeup is alluring, getting the proper appearance requires some knowledge. Our unique eye makeup suggestions are from makeup artists who have worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon

13 July,2023 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Ravichandran Ashwin: 'Wizard of Ash' conjures magic in Dominica

Ravichandran Ashwin, the world's number one Test bowler, put the disappointment of being dropped from the World Test Championship final with a 33rd five-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies on Wednesday. (Pic: AFP)

13 July,2023 12:50 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

