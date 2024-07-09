Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
Mumbai: Police nab robber despite swift switch of attire

Fleeing after snatching a gold chain near Dhanukarwadi Metro station, the robber had swiftly changed his attire to evade being identified by the police

Janhvi, Sara to Ananya, who wore what at Anant & Radhika's haldi ceremony

09 July,2024 01:44 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Eagle-eyed fans spot snake near Lovekesh Kataria, see video

Bigg Boss OTT 3: In a viral video, eagle-eyed fans spotted a black snake slithering across the floor where Lovekesh Kataria was seated with his hands tied

09 July,2024 02:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IN PHOTOS: Juhu beach closed in view of high tide

Ahead of the high tide, a team of life guards was seen vacating the Juhu beach on Tuesday. Pics/ Anurag Ahire

09 July,2024 01:27 PM IST | Jasmeen Shaikh
Mid-Day Premium Monsoon delights: Cake recipes to enjoy with a steaming cup of tea

Make your monsoon tea time special with scrumptious cake recipes. Chefs and bakers share with us unique recipes for Goan bebinca, chocolate and orange almond cake, coffee cream tart and more

09 July,2024 02:43 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Euro 2024: Onwards and upwards!

Spain eyes a record-breaking fourth Euros crown, while France aims to join Spain and Germany as three-time champions

09 July,2024 01:14 PM IST | Munich | Srijanee Majumdar

