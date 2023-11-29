Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC cracks down on shops without Marathi signboards

Civic body starts fining those that have not followed directives

Khushi, Suhana to Deepika, Sonam, actresses in princess-y gowns

29 November,2023 01:27 PM IST | Tanmayi Savadi
Entertainment News
Salman Khan's security reviewed amid new death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

After an attack on Gippy Grewal's Canada home and Lawrence Bishnoi's new death threats, Salman Khan's security has been reviewed by the Mumbai Police

29 November,2023 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ex-Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi held for 'objectionable' remarks against CM Shinde

Mumbai police Wednesday arrested former city mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Datta Dalvi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

29 November,2023 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai chefs dive into how pears can be used this festive season

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai chefs dive into how pears can be used this festive season

With the winter season here, pears are available in abundance and there is a lot to explore especially because many will be planning menus for Christmas and New Year. Mumbai chefs delve into why pears are so versatile and we should move beyond eating them raw

29 November,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India’s blind cricket team awaiting rewards

CABI President Buse hoping government and BCCI appreciate India’s blind women’s cricket team, who beat Australia to win gold at IBSA World Games

29 November,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

