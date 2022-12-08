Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Six held for conning Palghar resident of Rs 15 lakh

He had sought fake currency from them, but they took his money and fled with it

Heartfelt thanks to people of HP for decisive victory to Congress: Rahul Gandhi

SP candidate Dimple Yadav wins Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll by over 2.8L votes Uttar Pradesh

Entertainment News
BTS's Taehyung aka V releases his photo folio concept film

The photo folio has vintage as it's theme

08 December,2022 04:06 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai cops say enquiry initiated against Thackeray for disproportionate assets

Public Prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai informed this to the HC after a division bench of Justices Dheeraj Thakur and Valmiki Menezes reserved its order on a public interest litigation seeking probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

08 December,2022 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Love fruits? Avoid making these four mistakes while eating them

Fruit should be consumed as an evening snack and no later than that

07 December,2022 04:23 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands keeper Noppert plays down Messi threat

The Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert said he is not overly concerned about the threat posed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the team's World Cup quarterfinal duel on Friday

08 December,2022 10:36 AM IST | Doha | IANS



