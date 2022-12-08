- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- FIFA
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day
CLICK HERE
He had sought fake currency from them, but they took his money and fled with it
The photo folio has vintage as it's theme08 December,2022 04:06 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Public Prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai informed this to the HC after a division bench of Justices Dheeraj Thakur and Valmiki Menezes reserved its order on a public interest litigation seeking probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)08 December,2022 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Fruit should be consumed as an evening snack and no later than that07 December,2022 04:23 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
The Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert said he is not overly concerned about the threat posed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the team's World Cup quarterfinal duel on Friday08 December,2022 10:36 AM IST | Doha | IANS