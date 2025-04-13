Breaking News
Nagpur: Woman files case against IPS officer for allegedly raping her

The officials said that the 28 year old file a complaint at the Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur on Friday. According the the victim, she and the man started talking on the social media platform Instagram in November 2022

Aamir holds Gauri close as they pose at the Macau International Comedy Festival

13 April,2025 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
ACP Pradyuman not dead? Shivaji Satam to make CID comeback: Report

While the buzz is that Shivaji Satam's character has exited the show, a report has some good news for all CID fans. Reportedly, Shivaji will return to the show "in a few weeks"

13 April,2025 10:38 AM IST | Mmbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Raigad should be seen as inspiration, says Amit Shah

Shivaji sowed seeds of Swarajya here, he says while offering tribute on his 345th death anniversary

13 April,2025 07:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Sunday Mid-Day News
Meet this Indian digital creator couple who are now living out of a suitcase

Digital creator couple, Hemani Chawda and Sagar Patel, have got rid of rent, groceries and daily utilities ka jhanjhat—they use that money instead to travel the world, no strings attached

13 April,2025 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Sports News
SRH's Abhishek Sharma concedes losing four back-to-back matches was hurting

"I have been waiting for them. My whole team was waiting for my parents because they've been lucky for SRH," he said. The opener added that the easy-paced wicket gave him options to invent and innovate his shots

13 April,2025 10:50 AM IST | Hyderabad | PTI

