Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in slum area of Navi Mumbai

According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking

After Ayodhya, Amitabh Bachchan buys land in Alibaug worth Rs 10 crore

22 April,2024 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Did Imran Khan take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'? Here's what he said

‘Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

22 April,2024 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘State to lose Rs 1.6K cr due to deal between MMRDA and MMOPL’

RTI activist says report on acquisition, where Reliance Infra’s stake in Metro Line 1 is valued at Rs 4K crore, isn’t being made public

22 April,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Organ damage and death by heatstroke: Doctors spell out health tips

Mumbaikars are trying their best to keep themselves cool during this blazing heat, but the risk of heat-induced ailments cannot be ignored. Mid-day.com dialled city health experts to seek guidance on how citizens can protect themselves from heatstrokes

22 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Cheerleading is not everyone’s cup of tea

The dynamics of power and privilege inherent in the IPL ecosystem perpetuate a culture of ‘objectification’, where the female body appears no less than a commodity to be consumed at will

22 April,2024 02:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


