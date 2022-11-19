- Mumbai
The accused, identified as Nandan Adhikari, 44, allegedly killed his son Laksh, after a fight with his wife Sunita. The incident happened in the Malwani Church Market area in Malad West
In the image, the siblings are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alia is seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. On the other hand, Shaheen is seen sporting an orange jacket with open tresses19 November,2022 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Illegal vendors fill Hill Road once BMC’s anti-encroachment van leaves spot; locals say assurances by civic body, police, politicians are now meaningless19 November,2022 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Many comic book lovers in the city are aware of Leaping Windows, one of Mumbai’s only spaces dedicated solely for people to indulge in anime, manga, graphic novels and comic books. From starting out of their Bandra home to running a full-fledged café to aid the reading room, Mid-day Online visits and speaks to its founders19 November,2022 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
During Chetan's tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final18 November,2022 09:45 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI