Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Measles outbreak: Mumbai records one more suspected death, toll rises to 9
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders

Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife

The accused, identified as Nandan Adhikari, 44, allegedly killed his son Laksh, after a fight with his wife Sunita. The incident happened in the Malwani Church Market area in Malad West

BMC ropes in GPs to tackle measles mess in Govandi

'Mama' Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen for a sunkissed picture

In the image, the siblings are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alia is seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. On the other hand, Shaheen is seen sporting an orange jacket with open tresses

19 November,2022 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra

Illegal vendors fill Hill Road once BMC’s anti-encroachment van leaves spot; locals say assurances by civic body, police, politicians are now meaningless

19 November,2022 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
How a visit to Japan made this Mumbaikar start a comic book library in Versova
Many comic book lovers in the city are aware of Leaping Windows, one of Mumbai’s only spaces dedicated solely for people to indulge in anime, manga, graphic novels and comic books. From starting out of their Bandra home to running a full-fledged café to aid the reading room, Mid-day Online visits and speaks to its founders

19 November,2022 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
T20 World Cup fallout: BCCI sacks entire Chetan Sharma-led selection committee

During Chetan's tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final

18 November,2022 09:45 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI



