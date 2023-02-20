Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

With temperatures above 37 degrees C, IMD issues heatwave alert for next 2 days

KS Hosalikar attributed the soaring temperature to northerly winds over the coast

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his next is called 'Jawan' and it is hilarious!

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his next is called 'Jawan' and it is hilarious!

 20 February,2023 06:03 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Exclusive video! Smriti Mundhra on how Shah Rukh Khan almost wasn't part of DDLJ

Exclusive video! Smriti Mundhra on how Shah Rukh Khan almost wasn't part of DDLJ

Smriti Mundhra joined mid-day.com for a conversation

20 February,2023 03:59 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Chandivali residents take up pollution issue to social media as govt apathetic

Chandivali residents take up pollution issue to social media as govt apathetic

On February 1, the residents led by a senior citizen, Arun Srivastava, held a meeting with Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and submitted a letter detailing about the presence of heavy smoke emitting from chimneys located on Khairani Road

20 February,2023 06:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
First-ever Govandi Arts Festival showcases Mumbai's young talent and creativity

First-ever Govandi Arts Festival showcases Mumbai's young talent and creativity

The Govandi Arts Festival came to a triumphant end after a 5-day run of enthralling rap and theatre performances, screenings, exhibitions and workshops at Natwar Parekh Compound in Mumbai. The festival profoundly impacted the lives of the young mentees, instilling a sense of confidence and pride in their remarkable talents and roots

20 February,2023 05:15 PM IST | Mumbai
Sports News
Women's T20 World Cup, Ind vs Ire: India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland

Women's T20 World Cup, Ind vs Ire: India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday

20 February,2023 06:19 PM IST | Gqeberha | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK