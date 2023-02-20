- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Technology
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day
CLICK HERE
KS Hosalikar attributed the soaring temperature to northerly winds over the coast
Smriti Mundhra joined mid-day.com for a conversation20 February,2023 03:59 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
On February 1, the residents led by a senior citizen, Arun Srivastava, held a meeting with Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and submitted a letter detailing about the presence of heavy smoke emitting from chimneys located on Khairani Road20 February,2023 06:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
The Govandi Arts Festival came to a triumphant end after a 5-day run of enthralling rap and theatre performances, screenings, exhibitions and workshops at Natwar Parekh Compound in Mumbai. The festival profoundly impacted the lives of the young mentees, instilling a sense of confidence and pride in their remarkable talents and roots20 February,2023 05:15 PM IST | Mumbai
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday20 February,2023 06:19 PM IST | Gqeberha | PTI