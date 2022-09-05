In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash deposit van flees away with money in Goregaon05 September,2022 06:01 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan The accused made away with Rs 3.5 crore, police sources said.
-
-
-
The accused made away with Rs 3.5 crore, police sources said.
The clip stars younger-looking, lean Salman sharing some fun moments on a yacht with Ayesha and friends. All of them were seen promoting a fizzy beverage05 September,2022 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday greeted teachers of the state. CM Shinde also directly interacted with the teachers through video conferencing. Pic- Eknath Shinde's team05 September,2022 03:45 PM IST
As the country celebrates Teacher’s Day, in light of the recent Kolkata university teacher’s swimsuit row, mid-day Online spoke to teachers to understand how they navigate the challenges of being in the profession in the social media age05 September,2022 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
"Virat Kohli was good, so you got to give it to him, coming back after the way he batted in the first and second game just showed that probably he got that confidence back specially today; looked really good and I hope he continues this form," said Gambhir05 September,2022 03:04 PM IST | Dubai | IANS