Mumbai

| Mumbai | Faizan Khan 18 January,2025 07:49 PM IST

An inspector of the Durg RPF in Chhattisgarh received a tip-off about a suspect at 12.24 pm from the assistant police inspector of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. As per information, the suspect was travelling on 12101 Jnaneswari Express which operates between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Shalimar Station in West Bengal