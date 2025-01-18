Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Suspect nabbed from train in Chhattisgarh

An inspector of the Durg RPF in Chhattisgarh received a tip-off about a suspect at 12.24 pm from the assistant police inspector of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. As per information, the suspect was travelling on 12101 Jnaneswari Express which operates between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Shalimar Station in West Bengal

Coldplay Concert Mumbai Day 1: Watch Chris Martin say ‘Jai Shree Ram’

18 January,2025 11:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 18 finale Live updates: Second media round adds spice to the show

One of the biggest nights of the year is about to approach as the Bigg Boss 18 finale is on January 19, 2025, and the excitement is at its peak as fans are eager to see their favourite celeb lift the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Now, as the finale is just about to arrive, here's all you need to know about the grand night: From the Top 6, prize money, Bigg Boss 18 trophy to the potential winner of the show.

18 January,2025 11:20 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
BEST bus rams into Worli MLC's car, no injuries reported

The bus on route No 151 was going from Wadala Depot to J Mehta Marg in Worli when it hit the Tata Fortuner belonging to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC at Khedgalli on Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg in South Mumbai at 12.15 pm on Saturday

18 January,2025 08:09 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: 8 expert-backed tips to prevent joint injuries

Are you excited to participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025? Here are vital tips to prevent injuries and cross the finish line safely

18 January,2025 11:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Rohit Sharma confirms availability for Mumbai's next Ranji game

Rohit Sharma last represented Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in November 2015 against Uttar Pradesh. The past few weeks have been tumultuous for Rohit. He managed just 31 runs across three Tests during his time Down Under and was forced to drop himself from the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney due to his poor form

18 January,2025 06:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

